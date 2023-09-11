Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 11 September 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 302.60 304.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 301.00 304.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 79.20 80.

00

UAE DIRHAM 81.20 82.00

EURO 320.00 324.00

UK POUND 373.00 377.00

AUD $ 191.00 194.00

CAD $ 218.00 222.00

CHINESE YUAN 43.00 45.00

More Stories From Business