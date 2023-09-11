Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 11 September 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2023 | 05:50 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 302.60 304.00
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 301.00 304.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 79.20 80.
00
UAE DIRHAM 81.20 82.00
EURO 320.00 324.00
UK POUND 373.00 377.00
AUD $ 191.00 194.00
CAD $ 218.00 222.00
CHINESE YUAN 43.00 45.00