Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 302.60 304.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 301.00 304.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 79.20 80.

00

UAE DIRHAM 81.20 82.00

EURO 320.00 324.00

UK POUND 373.00 377.00

AUD $ 191.00 194.00

CAD $ 218.00 222.00

CHINESE YUAN 43.00 45.00