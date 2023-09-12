Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 12 September 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2023 | 06:14 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 299.40 300.25
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 297.00 300.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 78.00 79.
00
UAE DIRHAM 81.00 82.00
EURO 316.00 320.00
UK POUND 370.00 374.00
AUD $ 190.00 195.00
CAD $ 218.00 223.00
CHINESE YUAN 40.00 43.00