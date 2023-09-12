Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 299.40 300.25

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 297.00 300.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 78.00 79.

00

UAE DIRHAM 81.00 82.00

EURO 316.00 320.00

UK POUND 370.00 374.00

AUD $ 190.00 195.00

CAD $ 218.00 223.00

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 43.00