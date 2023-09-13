Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 13 September 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2023 | 06:27 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the Kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 298.70 299.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 296.00 299.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 78.00 79.

00

UAE DIRHAM 80.20 81.00

EURO 316.00 320.00

UK POUND 368.00 372.00

AUD $ 188.00 192.00

CAD $ 216.00 220.00

CHINESE YUAN 42.00 44.00

