Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the Kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 298.70 299.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 296.00 299.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 78.00 79.

00

UAE DIRHAM 80.20 81.00

EURO 316.00 320.00

UK POUND 368.00 372.00

AUD $ 188.00 192.00

CAD $ 216.00 220.00

CHINESE YUAN 42.00 44.00