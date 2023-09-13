Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 13 September 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2023 | 06:27 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the Kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 298.70 299.00
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 296.00 299.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 78.00 79.
00
UAE DIRHAM 80.20 81.00
EURO 316.00 320.00
UK POUND 368.00 372.00
AUD $ 188.00 192.00
CAD $ 216.00 220.00
CHINESE YUAN 42.00 44.00