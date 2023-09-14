Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 297.70 298.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 295.00 298.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 78.50 79.

50

UAE DIRHAM 80.50 81.50

EURO 317.00 321.00

UK POUND 370.00 374.00

AUD $ 190.00 194.00

CAD $ 217.00 221.00

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 43.00