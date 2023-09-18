Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ):Following were the closing rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP) on Monday:

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

INTER BANK (COMMIERCIAL BANK) 295.50 296.60

U.S $ DOLLAR (FREE MARKET) 294.00 297.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 78.50 79.30

UAE DIRHAM 82.

00 82.80

EURO 315.00 319.00

UK POUND 369.00 373.00

AUD $ 190.00 194.00

CAD $ 218.00 222.00

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 43.00