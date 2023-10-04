Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 04 October 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2023 | 07:13 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 284.60 284.80
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 282.00 285.
00
SAUDIA RIYAL 75.20 76.00
UAE DIRHAM 78.00 78.80
EURO 297.00 300.00
UK POUND 344.00 348.00
AUD $ 178.00 181.00
CAD $ 206.00 209.00
CHINESE YUAN 40.00 44.00
