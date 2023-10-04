Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 284.60 284.80

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 282.00 285.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.20 76.00

UAE DIRHAM 78.00 78.80

EURO 297.00 300.00

UK POUND 344.00 348.00

AUD $ 178.00 181.00

CAD $ 206.00 209.00

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 44.00

APP/msq