Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 06 October 2023

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2023 | 05:47 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association f Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 282.50 282.70

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 279.00 282.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 74.25 75.00

UAE DIRHAM 76.20 77.00

EURO 293.00 296.00

UK POUND 338.00 342.00

AUD $ 176.00 179.00

CAD $ 202.00 205.00

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 44.00

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

European Parliament votes to roll over rules on GS ..

European Parliament votes to roll over rules on GSP Plus till 2027

1 hour ago
 UAE, India sign MoU to drive investment, collabora ..

UAE, India sign MoU to drive investment, collaboration in industry, advanced tec ..

1 hour ago
 Rupee gains 94 paisa against US-Dollar

Rupee gains 94 paisa against US-Dollar

6 minutes ago
 Arab Youth Council for Climate Change urges univer ..

Arab Youth Council for Climate Change urges university students to embrace susta ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Police warns against mobile phones use while ..

Dubai Police warns against mobile phones use while driving after recording six r ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Economy, Abu Dhabi Chamber host India’s top CEOs to promote privat ..

2 hours ago
UAE has pioneering initiatives, innovative strateg ..

UAE has pioneering initiatives, innovative strategies to achieve climate neutral ..

2 hours ago
 Cricket fever is back with Emirates as the Officia ..

2 hours ago
 Palestinian killed in clashes with Israelis in Wes ..

Palestinian killed in clashes with Israelis in West Bank

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan is currently suffering from severe econom ..

Pakistan is currently suffering from severe economic&security challenges.Prevent ..

2 hours ago
 FM reaffirms commitment to complete IMF Programme ..

FM reaffirms commitment to complete IMF Programme for sound economic governance

3 hours ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business