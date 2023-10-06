Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association f Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 282.50 282.70

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 279.00 282.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 74.25 75.00

UAE DIRHAM 76.20 77.00

EURO 293.00 296.00

UK POUND 338.00 342.00

AUD $ 176.00 179.00

CAD $ 202.00 205.00

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 44.00

