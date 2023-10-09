Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 09 October 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2023 | 05:35 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 281.50 281.90
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 278.50 281.
50
SAUDIA RIYAL 74.00 74.80
UAE DIRHAM 76.00 76.80
EURO 292.00 295.00
UK POUND 338.00 342.00
AUD $ 175.00 179.00
CAD $ 202.00 206.00
CHINESE YUAN 40.00 44.00
