Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 09 October 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2023 | 05:35 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 281.50 281.90

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 278.50 281.

50

SAUDIA RIYAL 74.00 74.80

UAE DIRHAM 76.00 76.80

EURO 292.00 295.00

UK POUND 338.00 342.00

AUD $ 175.00 179.00

CAD $ 202.00 206.00

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 44.00

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

Resilience Day evokes nations firm resolve against ..

Resilience Day evokes nations firm resolve against all crises, calamities: Speak ..

9 minutes ago
 Over 1,800 AI global experts to demystify generati ..

Over 1,800 AI global experts to demystify generative AI during Dubai Assembly fo ..

37 minutes ago
 Zainab Abbas leaves India amid controversy over tw ..

Zainab Abbas leaves India amid controversy over tweets

44 minutes ago
 Recovery continues unabated: Rupee gains Rs1.03 ag ..

Recovery continues unabated: Rupee gains Rs1.03 against Dollar

4 minutes ago
 Federal Committee on Agriculture to meet on Wednes ..

Federal Committee on Agriculture to meet on Wednesday

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan eyes another victory in Hyderabad

Pakistan eyes another victory in Hyderabad

4 minutes ago
Speakers for urgent reforms to tackle Pakistan’s ..

Speakers for urgent reforms to tackle Pakistan’s population growth

4 minutes ago
 Sami Saeed vows to fast track implementation of pr ..

Sami Saeed vows to fast track implementation of projects under CPEC

2 hours ago
 Escalating conflict in Israel-Gaza raises fears of ..

Escalating conflict in Israel-Gaza raises fears of ground invasion

2 hours ago
 PM stresses national dialogue on governance, econo ..

PM stresses national dialogue on governance, economy & politics

4 minutes ago
 UNSC discusses escalating Israeli-Palestinian conf ..

UNSC discusses escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but takes no act

1 minute ago
 Committed to be a force for good, Nestlé Pakistan ..

Committed to be a force for good, Nestlé Pakistan launched its corporate campai ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business