Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 281.50 281.90

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 278.50 281.

50

SAUDIA RIYAL 74.00 74.80

UAE DIRHAM 76.00 76.80

EURO 292.00 295.00

UK POUND 338.00 342.00

AUD $ 175.00 179.00

CAD $ 202.00 206.00

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 44.00

