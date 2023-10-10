Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 10 October 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2023 | 05:47 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 280.60 280.70
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 277.00 280.
00
SAUDIA RIYAL 73.50 74.20
UAE DIRHAM 75.50 76.25
EURO 293.00 296.00
UK POUND 340.00 343.00
AUD $ 176.00 177.70
CAD $ 202.00 204.00
CHINESE YUAN 38.00 43.00
APP/as