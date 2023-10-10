Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 10 October 2023

Published October 10, 2023

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 280.60 280.70

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 277.00 280.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 73.50 74.20

UAE DIRHAM 75.50 76.25

EURO 293.00 296.00

UK POUND 340.00 343.00

AUD $ 176.00 177.70

CAD $ 202.00 204.00

CHINESE YUAN 38.00 43.00

