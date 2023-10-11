Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 279.50 279.70

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 276.00 279.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 73.30 74.00

UAE DIRHAM 75.

30 76.00

EURO 294.00 297.00

UK POUND 342.00 346.00

AUD $ 177.00 180.00

CAD $ 202.00 206.00

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 44.00