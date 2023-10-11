Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 11 October 2023

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2023 | 06:45 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 279.50 279.70

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 276.00 279.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 73.30 74.00

UAE DIRHAM 75.

30 76.00

EURO 294.00 297.00

UK POUND 342.00 346.00

AUD $ 177.00 180.00

CAD $ 202.00 206.00

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 44.00

