Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 12 October 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 278.50 278.80

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 275.00 278.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 73.20 74.00

UAE DIRHAM 75.00 76.00

EURO 294.00 297.00

UK POUND 341.00 345.00

AUD $ 176.00 180.00

CAD $ 202.00 206.00

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 44.00

