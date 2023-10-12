Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 278.50 278.80

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 275.00 278.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 73.20 74.00

UAE DIRHAM 75.00 76.00

EURO 294.00 297.00

UK POUND 341.00 345.00

AUD $ 176.00 180.00

CAD $ 202.00 206.00

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 44.00

APP/as