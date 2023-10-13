Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 13 October 2023

Published October 13, 2023

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 277.50 277.

70

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 274.00 277.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 73.00 73.80

UAE DIRHAM 75.00 75.80

EURO 290.00 293.00

UK POUND 339.00 343.00

AUD $ 173.00 174.70

CAD $ 199.00 202.00

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 43.00

APP/as

