Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 16 October 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2023 | 05:47 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 276.50 276.70

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 274.00 277.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 73.20 74.00

UAE DIRHAM 75.20 76.00

EURO 292.00 295.00

UK POUND 338.00 342.00

AUD $ 174.00 178.00

CAD $ 201.00 205.00

CHINESE YUAN 38.00 40.00

APP/msq

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 237 points

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 237 points

6 minutes ago
 Al Etihad Payments launches Aani instant payment p ..

Al Etihad Payments launches Aani instant payment platform for digital transactio ..

38 minutes ago
 UAE invests AED132.5bn in renewable energy project ..

UAE invests AED132.5bn in renewable energy projects in 2022: Chairman of ADDED

1 hour ago
 Oman and Etihad Rail Company, Emirates Steel Arkan ..

Oman and Etihad Rail Company, Emirates Steel Arkan partner to transport raw lime ..

1 hour ago
 World Investment Forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi

World Investment Forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Investment in digital banking, FinTech, AgriTech b ..

Investment in digital banking, FinTech, AgriTech beneficial for global investors ..

6 minutes ago
UAE leads efforts to create global sustainable foo ..

UAE leads efforts to create global sustainable food system

2 hours ago
 DFF supports ‘The Digital School’ initiative t ..

DFF supports ‘The Digital School’ initiative to upskill developing communiti ..

2 hours ago
 Dacoits involved in bank robberies arrested

Dacoits involved in bank robberies arrested

6 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

6 minutes ago
 DCD, FCA highlight Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Stra ..

DCD, FCA highlight Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy

4 hours ago
 etisalat by e&amp; achieves world fastest 5G downl ..

Etisalat by e&amp; achieves world fastest 5G downlink speed of more than 13 Gbps

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business