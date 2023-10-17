Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 276.08 276.20

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 273.50 276.

50

SAUDIA RIYAL 73.30 74.00

UAE DIRHAM 75.50 76.25

EURO 290.50 294.50

UK POUND 335.00 340.00

AUD $ 174.50 176.25

CAD $ 201.00 203.00

CHINESE YUAN 38.50 42.00

APP/msq