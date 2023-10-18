Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 18 October 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2023 | 06:29 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 277.00 279.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 277.00 280.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 74.00 74.80

UAE DIRHAM 75.70 76.50

EURO 293.00 297.00

UK POUND 340.00 344.00

AUD $ 176.00 179.00

CAD $ 202.50 205.00

CHINESE YUAN 38.00 41.00

