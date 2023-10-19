Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 278.00 279.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 276.00 279.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 74.20 75.00

UAE DIRHAM 76.20 77.00

EURO 293.00 297.00

UK POUND 339.00 343.00

AUD $ 175.00 178.00

CAD $ 202.00 207.00

CHINESE YUAN 38.00 41.00

