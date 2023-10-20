Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2023 OLD Title

Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 20 October 2023

Published October 20, 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 278.40 278.80

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 277.00 280.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 74.

20 75.00

UAE DIRHAM 76.20 77.00

EURO 295.00 298.00

UK POUND 338.00 342.00

AUD $ 175.00 178.00

CAD $ 202.00 205.00

CHINESE YUAN 38.00 41.00

