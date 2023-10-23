Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 23 October 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2023 | 05:38 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 278.50 279.00
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 278.00 281.
00
SAUDIA RIYAL 74.20 75.00
UAE DIRHAM 78.20 79.00
EURO 294.00 297.00
UK POUND 339.00 343.00
AUD $ 175.00 178.00
CAD $ 202.00 205.00
CHINESE YUAN 38.00 42.00
