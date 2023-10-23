Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 23 October 2023

Published October 23, 2023

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 278.50 279.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 278.00 281.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 74.20 75.00

UAE DIRHAM 78.20 79.00

EURO 294.00 297.00

UK POUND 339.00 343.00

AUD $ 175.00 178.00

CAD $ 202.00 205.00

CHINESE YUAN 38.00 42.00

APP/as

