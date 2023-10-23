Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 278.50 279.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 278.00 281.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 74.20 75.00

UAE DIRHAM 78.20 79.00

EURO 294.00 297.00

UK POUND 339.00 343.00

AUD $ 175.00 178.00

CAD $ 202.00 205.00

CHINESE YUAN 38.00 42.00

