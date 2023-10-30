Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 30 October 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2023 | 07:48 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 280.75 280.95

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 279.50 282.50

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.00 75.80

UAE DIRHAM 79.

00 79.80

EURO 296.00 299.00

UK POUND 340.00 343.50

AUD $ 178.00 180.50

CAD $ 202.00 205.00

CHINESE YUAN 38.00 41.00

