Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 281.00 281.45

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 280.00 283.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.00 75.

80

UAE DIRHAM 79.00 79.80

EURO 297.00 300.00

UK POUND 341.00 344.40

AUD $ 178.00 181.00

CAD $ 202.00 205.00

CHINESE YUAN 38.00 41.00

