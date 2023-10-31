Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 30 October 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2023 | 08:05 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 281.00 281.45

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 280.00 283.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.00 75.

80

UAE DIRHAM 79.00 79.80

EURO 297.00 300.00

UK POUND 341.00 344.40

AUD $ 178.00 181.00

CAD $ 202.00 205.00

CHINESE YUAN 38.00 41.00

APP/msq

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

Dubai World Trade Centre’s Expo Village achieves ..

Dubai World Trade Centre’s Expo Village achieves full occupancy for its first ..

7 minutes ago
 SECP aims to boost insurance penetration through I ..

SECP aims to boost insurance penetration through Insurtech revolution: Aamir Kha ..

36 seconds ago
 Centers of Excellence to be established at Nationa ..

Centers of Excellence to be established at National Skills University, PITHM: Ma ..

38 seconds ago
 Court acquits two accused from drugs case

Court acquits two accused from drugs case

28 minutes ago
 Minister to address delayed sports complex issues

Minister to address delayed sports complex issues

28 minutes ago
 Salim Saifullah offers free land for industrial zo ..

Salim Saifullah offers free land for industrial zone in Lakki Marwat

43 minutes ago
USD 212,000 bid for Markhor hunting conducted

USD 212,000 bid for Markhor hunting conducted

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Internet Vision Shines at Regional Gove ..

Pakistan's Internet Vision Shines at Regional Governance Conference

43 minutes ago
 Taekwondo courses to help Pakistan coaches: Seok L ..

Taekwondo courses to help Pakistan coaches: Seok Lee

45 minutes ago
 Rs.425.7 mln fine imposed on 3386 power pilferers ..

Rs.425.7 mln fine imposed on 3386 power pilferers in 53 days

43 minutes ago
 Throwball Championship from Nov 14

Throwball Championship from Nov 14

43 minutes ago
 Expo City Dubai, Dubai Culture collaborate on new ..

Expo City Dubai, Dubai Culture collaborate on new events and activations

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Business