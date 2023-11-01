Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 280.50 282.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 280.00 283.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.00 75.80

UAE DIRHAM 79.

00 79.80

EURO 297.00 300.00

UK POUND 342.00 345.00

AUD $ 178.00 180.00

CAD $ 202.00 205.00

CHINESE YUAN 38.00 41.00

APP/msq