Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 01 November 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2023 | 06:07 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 280.50 282.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 280.00 283.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.00 75.80

UAE DIRHAM 79.

00 79.80

EURO 297.00 300.00

UK POUND 342.00 345.00

AUD $ 178.00 180.00

CAD $ 202.00 205.00

CHINESE YUAN 38.00 41.00

APP/msq

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

Get Hundreds of Offers in Dubai this Winter with M ..

Get Hundreds of Offers in Dubai this Winter with My Emirates Pass

4 minutes ago
 Gold price experiences decline by Rs1,200 per tola ..

Gold price experiences decline by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

18 minutes ago
 FCCI ready to encouraging artists, artisans, stude ..

FCCI ready to encouraging artists, artisans, students: Dr Khurram Tariq

16 minutes ago
 PITB organizes session on 'Mastering the Power of ..

PITB organizes session on 'Mastering the Power of Positive Thinking'

9 minutes ago
 Stocks, dollar mixed before Fed rate call

Stocks, dollar mixed before Fed rate call

9 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi expresses dissatisfaction with Zaka ..

Shahid Afridi expresses dissatisfaction with Zaka Ashraf in TV show

37 minutes ago
ADGM welcomes Al Reem Island businesses to its com ..

ADGM welcomes Al Reem Island businesses to its community

40 minutes ago
 King Charles III to attend COP28 conference in Dub ..

King Charles III to attend COP28 conference in Dubai: palace

9 minutes ago
 Lao central bank to lower inflation to 9 pct in 20 ..

Lao central bank to lower inflation to 9 pct in 2024

9 minutes ago
 WGS launches report 5 high-impact actions to achie ..

WGS launches report 5 high-impact actions to achieve carbon neutrality

1 hour ago
 Lao central bank to lower inflation to 9 pct in 20 ..

Lao central bank to lower inflation to 9 pct in 2024

9 minutes ago
 Govt initiates nationwide operation to repatriate ..

Govt initiates nationwide operation to repatriate illegal foreign nationals

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business