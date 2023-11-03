Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.25 284.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 282.00 285.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.40 76.20

UAE DIRHAM 79.40 80.20

EURO 301.00 304.00

UK POUND 345.00 349.00

AUD $ 183.00 186.00

CAD $ 205.00 208.00

CHINESE YUAN 38.00 41.00

