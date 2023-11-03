Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 03 November 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2023 | 05:43 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.25 284.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 282.00 285.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.40 76.20

UAE DIRHAM 79.40 80.20

EURO 301.00 304.00

UK POUND 345.00 349.00

AUD $ 183.00 186.00

CAD $ 205.00 208.00

CHINESE YUAN 38.00 41.00

More Stories From Business