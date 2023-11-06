Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 284.50 284.60

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 283.00 286.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 76.00 76.80

UAE DIRHAM 79.20 80.00

EURO 305.00 308.00

UK POUND 352.00 356.00

AUD $ 185.00 187.00

CAD $ 208.00 210.00

CHINESE YUAN 38.00 42.00

