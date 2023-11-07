Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 07 November 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2023 | 05:47 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of oreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesda

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of oreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.50 286.70

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 284.50 287.

50

SAUDIA RIYAL 76.50 77.30

UAE DIRHAM 81.00 81.80

EURO 305.00 308.00

UK POUND 352.00 355.50

AUD $ 183.00 186.00

CAD $ 207.00 210.00

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 43.00

APP/as

