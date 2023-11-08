Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 11 November 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2023 | 05:54 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.40 286.70

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 284.50 287.

50

SAUDIA RIYAL 76.20 77.00

UAE DIRHAM 80.20 81.00

EURO 305.00 308.00

UK POUND 351.50 355.00

AUD $ 183.00 186.00

CAD $ 206.00 208.00

CHINESE YUAN 38.00 42.00

