Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 11 November 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2023 | 05:54 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.40 286.70
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 284.50 287.
50
SAUDIA RIYAL 76.20 77.00
UAE DIRHAM 80.20 81.00
EURO 305.00 308.00
UK POUND 351.50 355.00
AUD $ 183.00 186.00
CAD $ 206.00 208.00
CHINESE YUAN 38.00 42.00
