Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.80 287.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 285.00 288.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 76.20 77.00

UAE DIRHAM 80.70 81.50

EURO 305.00 308.00

UK POUND 351.00 355.00

AUD $ 181.50 183.00

CAD $ 206.00 208.50

CHINESE YUAN 39.00 41.00

