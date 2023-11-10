Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 10 November 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2023 | 07:06 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.80 287.00
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 285.00 288.
00
SAUDIA RIYAL 76.20 77.00
UAE DIRHAM 80.70 81.50
EURO 305.00 308.00
UK POUND 351.00 355.00
AUD $ 181.50 183.00
CAD $ 206.00 208.50
CHINESE YUAN 39.00 41.00
