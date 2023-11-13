Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.70 287.30

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 286.00 289.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 76.50 77.30

UAE DIRHAM 79.70 80.50

EURO 306.00 309.00

UK POUND 351.00 355.00

AUD $ 182.00 185.00

CAD $ 206.00 209.00

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 43.00

APP/as/