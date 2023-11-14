Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 14 November 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2023 | 06:55 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 287.00 287.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 286.00 289.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 76.50 77.30

UAE DIRHAM 79.50 80.50

EURO 306.50 310.00

UK POUND 352.00 356.00

AUD $ 182.50 186.50

CAD $ 207.00 211.00

CHINESE YUAN 39.00 43.00

