Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 15 November 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2023 | 05:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 287.
50 288.00
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 286.50 289.50
SAUDIA RIYAL 76.50 77.30
UAE DIRHAM 79.20 80.00
EURO 312.00 315.00
UK POUND 356.00 360.00
AUD $ 186.50 189.00
CAD $ 209.00 312.00
CHINESE YUAN 39.50 42.50