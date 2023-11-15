Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 15 November 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 287.

50 288.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 286.50 289.50

SAUDIA RIYAL 76.50 77.30

UAE DIRHAM 79.20 80.00

EURO 312.00 315.00

UK POUND 356.00 360.00

AUD $ 186.50 189.00

CAD $ 209.00 312.00

CHINESE YUAN 39.50 42.50

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

Zaka Ashraf stop coaching staff from working in up ..

Zaka Ashraf stop coaching staff from working in upcoming Australia series: Sourc ..

6 minutes ago
 Federal cabinet approves revised Hajj Policy 2024

Federal cabinet approves revised Hajj Policy 2024

14 minutes ago
 Need stressed to learn from developed countries to ..

Need stressed to learn from developed countries to tackle smog

23 minutes ago
 Despite fuel delivery, UN warns Gaza operations 'o ..

Despite fuel delivery, UN warns Gaza operations 'on verge of collapse'

22 minutes ago
 Power theft detected in two hotels

Power theft detected in two hotels

22 minutes ago
 French policeman who shot teen released under supe ..

French policeman who shot teen released under supervision

22 minutes ago
Deputy Secy C&W visits Home Economics College

Deputy Secy C&W visits Home Economics College

22 minutes ago
 India contacts Thai cave experts in bid to free tr ..

India contacts Thai cave experts in bid to free trapped tunnel workers

22 minutes ago
 AJK Prime Minister links AJK's survival to Pakista ..

AJK Prime Minister links AJK's survival to Pakistan's prosperity, stability

22 minutes ago
 RCCI President calls on Ambassador of Czech Republ ..

RCCI President calls on Ambassador of Czech Republic

28 minutes ago
 ‘Stepping down as Pakistan captain in all format ..

‘Stepping down as Pakistan captain in all formats,’ says  Babar Azam

43 minutes ago
 China’s Vice Foreign Minister meets with Ambassa ..

China’s Vice Foreign Minister meets with Ambassador Hashmi

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Business