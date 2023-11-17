Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 17 November 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2023 | 09:41 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 286.40 286.60

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 285.50 288.

50

SAUDIA RIYAL 76.00 76.80

UAE DIRHAM 78.20 79.00

EURO 309.00 312.00

UK POUND 353.50 357.00

AUD $ 184.00 186.00

CAD $ 206.50 209.00

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 43.00

