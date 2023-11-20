Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 20 November 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2023 | 08:08 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 285.80 286.10

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 284.50 287.

50

SAUDIA RIYAL 76.00 77.00

UAE DIRHAM 78.00 79.00

EURO 310.50 314.00

UK POUND 355.00 359.00

AUD $ 186.00 189.00

CAD $ 207.00 210.00

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 43.00

More Stories From Business