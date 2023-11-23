Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 23 November 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2023 | 06:35 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 284.80 285.10

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 283.50 286.

50

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.70 76.50

UAE DIRHAM 77.77 78.50

EURO 309.00 312.00

UK POUND 354.50 358.00

AUD $ 186.00 188.50

CAD $ 207.00 209.00

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 43.00

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

DC leads polio awareness rally in Mirpurkhas

DC leads polio awareness rally in Mirpurkhas

27 seconds ago
 One-day family planning camp organized in Sanjhoro

One-day family planning camp organized in Sanjhoro

29 seconds ago
 Ali Zafar crowned best Pakistani singer at DIAFA 2 ..

Ali Zafar crowned best Pakistani singer at DIAFA 2023

11 minutes ago
 Doctor at Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital says director a ..

Doctor at Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital says director arrested by Israel

5 minutes ago
 PRA seals office of Talal International for non-pa ..

PRA seals office of Talal International for non-payment of tax

5 minutes ago
 161 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region

161 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region

5 minutes ago
MDA seals six unapproved commercial buildings

MDA seals six unapproved commercial buildings

5 minutes ago
 Karachi police chief pledges vigorous crackdown on ..

Karachi police chief pledges vigorous crackdown on crimes, seeks business commun ..

5 minutes ago
 Stakeholders urge political parties to prioritize ..

Stakeholders urge political parties to prioritize smuggling of migrants, bonded ..

12 minutes ago
 Bike lifters gang busted in Wah

Bike lifters gang busted in Wah

12 minutes ago
 'Like battle': Indian rescuers strive to free 41 t ..

'Like battle': Indian rescuers strive to free 41 trapped workers

12 minutes ago
 Interior minister meets AJK PM, discuss developmen ..

Interior minister meets AJK PM, discuss development in AJK

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business