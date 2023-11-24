Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 285.00 285.25

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 283.25 286.25

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.70 76.50

UAE DIRHAM 77.

70 78.50

EURO 309.00 312.00

UK POUND 354.50 358.00

AUD $ 185.50 188.00

CAD $ 205.50 208.00

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 42.50