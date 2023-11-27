Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 27 November 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2023 | 06:53 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 285.00 285.75

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 284.00 287.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 76.00 76.80

UAE DIRHAM 78.00 78.80

EURO 311.00 314.00

UK POUND 358.50 362.00

AUD $ 187.00 189.00

CAD $ 207.50 210.00

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 43.00

APP/msq

