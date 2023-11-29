Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 29 November 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2023 | 05:36 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 285.00 285.30

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 284.00 287.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 76.00 76.80

UAE DIRHAM 78.00 78.80

EURO 313.00 316.00

UK POUND 362.50 366.00

AUD $ 189.00 191.00

CAD $ 209.50 212.00

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 42.00

