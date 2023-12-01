Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2023 | 07:01 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 284.60 285.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 283.00 286.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.70 76.50

UAE DIRHAM 77.70 78.50

EURO 309.00 312.00

UK POUND 358.50 362.00

AUD $ 186.00 189.00

CAD $ 209.00 212.00

CHINESE YUAN 40.50 42.50

