Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 06 December 2023

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2023 | 08:12 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 284.05 284.25

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 282.00 285.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.50 76.30

UAE DIRHAM 77.50 78.50

EURO 305.00 308.50

UK POUND 356.50 360.50

AUD $ 184.50 187.50

CAD $ 207.50 210.50

CHINESE YUAN 38.00 42.00

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

Railways recover Rs 18.5 mln from ticketless passe ..

Railways recover Rs 18.5 mln from ticketless passengers in November

8 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 335 power pilferers in a day

LESCO detects 335 power pilferers in a day

9 minutes ago
 Saudi expects budget deficits in 2023, 2024: finan ..

Saudi expects budget deficits in 2023, 2024: finance ministry

9 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali direc ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali directs resolution of problems of I ..

9 minutes ago
 PCB, SBBWU ink agreement for promotion of women's ..

PCB, SBBWU ink agreement for promotion of women's cricket

18 minutes ago
 Inter-Zonal Women Cricket Championship begins

Inter-Zonal Women Cricket Championship begins

18 minutes ago
The University of the Punjab (PU), University of N ..

The University of the Punjab (PU), University of Newfoundland (MUN) Canada sign ..

18 minutes ago
 SBP launches ‘RAAST’ Person to Merchant paymen ..

SBP launches ‘RAAST’ Person to Merchant payment service

18 minutes ago
 PITB Organizes Health Camp At Arfa Software Techno ..

PITB Organizes Health Camp At Arfa Software Technology Park

2 hours ago
 Naseem Shah resumes rehabilitation process at NCA

Naseem Shah resumes rehabilitation process at NCA

18 minutes ago
 Nation should have no doubt about general election ..

Nation should have no doubt about general elections on Feb 8: Caretaker Prime Mi ..

18 minutes ago
 COMSTECH, University of N’Djamena, Chad sign MoU ..

COMSTECH, University of N’Djamena, Chad sign MoU for strengthening scientific ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business