Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 284.05 284.25

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 282.00 285.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.50 76.30

UAE DIRHAM 77.50 78.50

EURO 305.00 308.50

UK POUND 356.50 360.50

AUD $ 184.50 187.50

CAD $ 207.50 210.50

CHINESE YUAN 38.00 42.00

APP/as