Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 07 December 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2023 | 06:35 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.90 284.10

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 282.00 285.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.40 76.20

UAE DIRHAM 77.20 77.90

EURO 304.00 307.00

UK POUND 355.50 359.00

AUD $ 184.00 187.00

CAD $ 207.00 210.00

CHINESE YUAN 41.00 43.00

More Stories From Business