Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 08 December 2023

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2023 | 06:18 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.60 284.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 282.00 285.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.30 76.

00

UAE DIRHAM 77.20 78.00

EURO 304.00 307.00

UK POUND 356.00 360.00

AUD $ 185.00 187.00

CAD $ 207.00 210.00

CHINESE YUAN 41.00 43.00

More Stories From Business