Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.70 284.

00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 281.50 284.50

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.50 76.20

UAE DIRHAM 77.30 78.00

EURO 304.00 307.00

UK POUND 355.40 359.00

AUD $ 184.00 186.00

CAD $ 207.00 209.00

CHINESE YUAN 40.50 42.50

APP/as/