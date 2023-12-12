Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 12 December 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2023 | 06:27 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.40 283.60

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 281.75 284.

75

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.50 76.20

UAE DIRHAM 77.30 78.00

EURO 305.00 308.00

UK POUND 356.00 360.00

AUD $ 185.00 187.00

CAD $ 207.50 210.00

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 43.00

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

Jemima Khan rejects Zardari’s allegations of fin ..

Jemima Khan rejects Zardari’s allegations of financing vloggers to support PTI

13 minutes ago
 3rd Int'l Conference on social sciences starts at ..

3rd Int'l Conference on social sciences starts at IUB

16 minutes ago
 US Consul General urges Pakistani students to expl ..

US Consul General urges Pakistani students to exploit their potential and harnes ..

16 minutes ago
 CS KP denounces terrorism incidents in D I Khan

CS KP denounces terrorism incidents in D I Khan

14 minutes ago
 Balochistan police acquire PITB services

Balochistan police acquire PITB services

14 minutes ago
 QESCO recovers over 2 bln from electricity default ..

QESCO recovers over 2 bln from electricity defaulters

14 minutes ago
BISP to hire services of more banks to ensure tran ..

BISP to hire services of more banks to ensure transparent payments: Dr. Saqib

14 minutes ago
 PCMEA, CTI create awareness among students about c ..

PCMEA, CTI create awareness among students about carpet industry

14 minutes ago
 Rs15bn annual profit from Balakot HHP expected: PE ..

Rs15bn annual profit from Balakot HHP expected: PEDO Chief

40 minutes ago
 SECP all set to host International InsureImpact Co ..

SECP all set to host International InsureImpact Conference 2023

34 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner visits Central Jail Hyderabad

Deputy Commissioner visits Central Jail Hyderabad

34 minutes ago
 Six development schemes approved

Six development schemes approved

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Business