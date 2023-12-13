Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 13 December 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2023 | 06:22 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.40 283.60

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 281.50 284.

50

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.40 76.20

UAE DIRHAM 77.20 78.00

EURO 304.50 307.50

UK POUND 355.00 359.00

AUD $ 183.50 185.50

CAD $ 207.00 209.00

CHINESE YUAN 40.50 42.50

APP/msq

More Stories From Business