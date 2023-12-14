Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 14 December 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2023 | 05:28 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.00 283.25

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 281.50 284.

50

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.30 76.00

UAE DIRHAM 77.20 78.00

EURO 307.00 310.00

UK POUND 356.50 360.00

AUD $ 188.00 190.00

CAD $ 208.50 211.00

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 42.00

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

Europe stocks rally on Fed pivot, before ECB rate ..

Europe stocks rally on Fed pivot, before ECB rate call

6 minutes ago
 Seminar on easy loan at Sargodha Arts Council

Seminar on easy loan at Sargodha Arts Council

6 minutes ago
 Israel bombs Gaza as rift with US grows

Israel bombs Gaza as rift with US grows

6 minutes ago
 EU court rejects Brussels appeal over Amazon tax r ..

EU court rejects Brussels appeal over Amazon tax ruling

8 minutes ago
 Norway central bank raises interest rate a quarter ..

Norway central bank raises interest rate a quarter point to 4.5pc

8 minutes ago
 Stocks track record day on Wall St, dollar extends ..

Stocks track record day on Wall St, dollar extends losses

7 minutes ago
Swiss central bank leaves key rate unchanged

Swiss central bank leaves key rate unchanged

7 minutes ago
 Rate pauses in view on busy central banking day in ..

Rate pauses in view on busy central banking day in Europe

7 minutes ago
 Fatima Sana becomes the 10th ODI captain to lead P ..

Fatima Sana becomes the 10th ODI captain to lead Pakistan women's team

44 minutes ago
 PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat detained in Lahore

PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat detained in Lahore

49 minutes ago
 Govt develops Ziarat policy for promotion of relig ..

Govt develops Ziarat policy for promotion of religious tourism, convenience of Z ..

1 hour ago
 APHC welcomes OIC’s statement about Indian SC ve ..

APHC welcomes OIC’s statement about Indian SC verdict against special status o ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business