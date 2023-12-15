Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 15 December 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2023 | 06:04 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.00 283.30

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 281.50 284.

50

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.30 76.00

UAE DIRHAM 77.30 78.00

EURO 310.00 313.00

UK POUND 360.50 364.00

AUD $ 187.50 190.00

CAD $ 209.50 212.00

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 42.00

APP/msq

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

Expansion of private educational institutions nati ..

Expansion of private educational institutions nationwide need of the time: Dr. A ..

12 minutes ago
 Four get death sentence, life jail in double murde ..

Four get death sentence, life jail in double murder case

12 minutes ago
 Applications invited for wheat production competit ..

Applications invited for wheat production competition

12 minutes ago
 DC Abbottabad inspects government schools in far-f ..

DC Abbottabad inspects government schools in far-flung areas of the district

10 minutes ago
 Countries risk 'paying polluters' billions to regu ..

Countries risk 'paying polluters' billions to regulate for climate: UN expert

10 minutes ago
 PBM initiates service transformation, bids farewel ..

PBM initiates service transformation, bids farewell to traditional processes:MD

24 minutes ago
Pakistan Army to hold Volleyball Talent Hunt on De ..

Pakistan Army to hold Volleyball Talent Hunt on Dec 22

10 minutes ago
 Poliovirus reported in environmental samples

Poliovirus reported in environmental samples

10 minutes ago
 CDA removes encroachments from Bari Imam area

CDA removes encroachments from Bari Imam area

10 minutes ago
 Sher Afzal Marwat’s detention: LBA bans police e ..

Sher Afzal Marwat’s detention: LBA bans police entry into premises of the dist ..

33 minutes ago
 Pak vs Aus: Visitors make cautious start after Aam ..

Pak vs Aus: Visitors make cautious start after Aamir Jamal's six-fer on Test deb ..

1 hour ago
 PCCC, CAB Int'l inks MoU to boost organic cotton, ..

PCCC, CAB Int'l inks MoU to boost organic cotton, IPM

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business