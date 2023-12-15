Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.00 283.30

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 281.50 284.

50

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.30 76.00

UAE DIRHAM 77.30 78.00

EURO 310.00 313.00

UK POUND 360.50 364.00

AUD $ 187.50 190.00

CAD $ 209.50 212.00

CHINESE YUAN 40.00 42.00

