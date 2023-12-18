Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 18 December 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2023 | 05:38 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 282.90 283.40

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 281.50 284.

50

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.30 76.00

UAE DIRHAM 77.20 78.00

EURO 308.00 311.00

UK POUND 357.50 361.00

AUD $ 188.00 190.00

CAD $ 209.50 212.00

CHINESE YUAN 40.50 42.50

