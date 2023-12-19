Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 282.70 283.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 281.00 284.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.30 76.00

UAE DIRHAM 77.20 78.00

EURO 308.00 311.00

UK POUND 357.50 361.00

AUD $ 188.00 190.00

CAD $ 209.50 212.00

CHINESE YUAN 40.50 42.50

