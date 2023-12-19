Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 19 December 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2023 | 05:32 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 282.70 283.00
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 281.00 284.
00
SAUDIA RIYAL 75.30 76.00
UAE DIRHAM 77.20 78.00
EURO 308.00 311.00
UK POUND 357.50 361.00
AUD $ 188.00 190.00
CAD $ 209.50 212.00
CHINESE YUAN 40.50 42.50
APP/msq