Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 19 December 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2023 | 05:32 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 282.70 283.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 281.00 284.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.30 76.00

UAE DIRHAM 77.20 78.00

EURO 308.00 311.00

UK POUND 357.50 361.00

AUD $ 188.00 190.00

CAD $ 209.50 212.00

CHINESE YUAN 40.50 42.50

APP/msq

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland after weeks of ..

Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland after weeks of earthquakes

8 minutes ago
 IHC reserves verdict on plea about delimitations i ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea about delimitations in multiple constituencies

8 minutes ago
 Stocks mostly up as Fed tempers rate cut expectati ..

Stocks mostly up as Fed tempers rate cut expectations

10 minutes ago
 NAB files Toshakhana reference against founder PTI ..

NAB files Toshakhana reference against founder PTI chairman

8 minutes ago
 Huawei launches white paper on AFCI for PV systems ..

Huawei launches white paper on AFCI for PV systems in Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 ECP issues eligibility criteria for contesting can ..

ECP issues eligibility criteria for contesting candidates of 2024 Election

17 minutes ago
Steady recovery continues: Rupee gains 19 paisa ag ..

Steady recovery continues: Rupee gains 19 paisa against Dollar

17 minutes ago
 PHDEC & SAU to organize workshop on Banana and exp ..

PHDEC & SAU to organize workshop on Banana and explore export opportunities

13 minutes ago
 Women University starts admissions

Women University starts admissions

13 minutes ago
 Election 2024: ECP issues guidelines for candidate ..

Election 2024: ECP issues guidelines for candidates filing nomination papers for ..

13 minutes ago
 PM’s Youth Skill Development Programme, Electron ..

PM’s Youth Skill Development Programme, Electronic Public Procurement System i ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan announces squad for upcoming New Zealand ..

Pakistan announces squad for upcoming New Zealand tour

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business