Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 282.40 282.70

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 281.25 284.25

25

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.00 75.70

UAE DIRHAM 77.00 77.80

EURO 308.00 311.00

UK POUND 356.50 360.00

AUD $ 188.50 190.50

CAD $ 210.00 212.00

CHINESE YUAN 40.50 42.50

