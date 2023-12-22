Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 282.30 282.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 281.00 284.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.00 75.70

UAE DIRHAM 76.80 77.60

EURO 309.00 312.00

UK POUND 356.40 360.00

AUD $ 189.00 191.00

CAD $ 210.50 212.50

CHINESE YUAN 40.50 42.50

APP/msq