Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

INTER BANK 281.

50 281.75

USD 280.00 282.50

EURO 306.00 309.00

GBP 352.50 356.00

JPY 1.95 1.98

AED76.25 77.00

SAR74.60 75.20

CAD 209.00 211.00

AUD 187.50 189.50

