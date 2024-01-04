Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 04 January 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2024 | 05:48 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

INTER BANK 281.

40 281.45

USD 280.00 282.50

EURO 305.50 308.50

GBP 355.00 358.00

JPY 1.93 1.96

AED76.50 77.20

SAR74.80 75.50

CAD 209.00 211.10

AUD 187.00 189.00

Pakistan Bank Market

